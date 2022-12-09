Seeking Justice For Shraddha Walkar, Father Vikas Walker Wants Aaftab Poonawalla's To Be Hanged

Vikas Walkar, who is the father of the 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar who was brutally murdered in Delhi by her live-in boyfriend Aaftab Amin Poonawala, appealed that Aftab should be punished the same way he killed Shraddha. "There should be proper investigation, and he should be hanged to death," Mr. Walker said at a press conference today.

Vikas Walker also asked for a probe against Poonawala's family, and others who might have been involved in the brutal act.

Shraddha's father also questioned the "freedom" that people enjoy during adulthood, he added that the matter should be given more thought. Mr Walkar asked for action against some mobile applications which in the long run are "creating trouble".

Vikas Walker was heard saying that, "There should be counselling and control over children who turn 18. My daughter told me while leaving home that she was an adult, that's why I am saying this,"

He also claimed that he had warned his daughter about Poonawala, "Before leaving home, I had a conversation with Shraddha. I said he isn't from our community, don't stay with him. She said I want to stay with him,"

As per reports, Shraddha had met Aaftab in Mumbai through a mobile dating application called Bumble. Later, police had written to Bumble seeking details from Aaftab's account as part of the investigation, and reached out to other women he met through it even when Shraddha's body parts were still at his Chattarpur apartment.

While satisfied with the direction of the probe now, Mr Walkar claimed that he was upset with the delay initially.

"The probe so far by Delhi and Vasai police is going in the right way. Still, Vasai police Nalasopara police were lax in the probe, I am upset at that. Due to this, my daughter could not be saved. It would have helped me get some proof," he added.





When Mr. Walker was asked if the family had closed all doors for Shraddha to return home once she started living with Aaftab, he replied, "I want to know the reason too. I tried to know, but she never answered all my questions."

Shraddha's father claimed that he was not aware of the incident when his daughter complained to the cops in 2019 after her live-in partner beat her up at a flat they shared, where she claimed that his family knew about his violent behaviour. The local police however, claimed that had Shraddha later gave another written statement that "we no longer have any quarrel" after Aaftab's parents spoke to them, and asked for no action to be taken.





Mr Walkar also added that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Delhi police officials, and the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have also assured that justice will be done to Shraddha.

He also thanked BJP Maharashtra vice president Kirit Somaiya and Shiv Sena Thackeray faction MLA Neelam Gorhe for meeting him.

"Mr Somaiya helped me with transport too. Would like to thank him," he added.



