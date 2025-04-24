Security forces neutralise 2 terrorists in Baramulla

Srinagar: In the early hours of Wednesday, alert Indian Army troops successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Baramulla district, killing two terrorists, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred in Uri Nala just hours after Tuesday’s devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists.

According to an Army statement, vigilant personnel detected suspicious movement near the LoC around 1:00 am. When challenged, the infiltrators opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

“Two terrorists were neutralised in the ensuing encounter,” the Army reported.

Security forces recovered significant weaponry from the site, including two AK series rifles, a Chinese pistol, and 10 kg of improvised explosive device (IED), along with additional war materials.

The Army statement noted that this successful operation demonstrates the “high state of alertness and operational preparedness” maintained by security forces along the border.

Authorities are currently working to establish the identities of the eliminated terrorists. This operation comes amid heightened security concerns following the recent Pahalgam attack.