Security forces destroy highly explosive mortar shell in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: The security forces detected and destroyed a highly explosive mortar shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday evening, officials said.

The mortar shell was recovered at the Manyal village of Thanamandi, where villagers discovered the shell in a field and promptly informed the Army and police, they said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad of the security forces safely destroyed the shell, averting a potential major tragedy, they said.