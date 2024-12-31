Security forces conduct mock drill at Kashmir's Qazigund railway station

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday conducted a mock drill at Qazigund railway station in South Kashmir to assess the emergency response mechanism and preparedness to handle critical situations like terror attacks.

"Police along with CAPF, RPF, Fire and Emergency service in Kulgam conducted a mock drill exercise at Railway Station Qazigund today to assess emergency response mechanisms and preparedness in handling critical situations," a police spokesperson said.

The mock drill was held to prepare field forces to respond promptly to any untoward incident, especially of a terror nature, with quick and safe response and to assess the security response time, coordination, and effectiveness, the spokesman said.

He said the exercise also aimed to identify areas for improvement and streamline the response mechanism.

"A team of specialist officers of Kulgam Police, CAPF, RPF, Fire and emergency service participated in the said exercise," he added.

The mock drill comes ahead of the highly anticipated inauguration of the Udhampur-Banihal rail link that will pave the way for direct train services from Kashmir to the rest of the country.