Security forces conduct joint operations in Manipur, apprehends cadres, recovers arms

Manipur: In a series of operations, Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts of Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi in Manipur, between April 27 and May. The operations took place in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP and led to the apprehension of 17 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and recovery of 31 weapons, 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like-stores.

On April 26, Assam Rifles, along with Indian Army and Manipur Police conducted a joint search in Moltingcham village of Kakching district which led to the recovery of four weapons comprising a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), two single-barrel guns, one bolt action rifle, grenades, improvised launchers (pompi) and ammunition. On the same day, in Tengnoupal district, an area domination patrol at T Minou led to the recovery of six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). In another operation on April 29 conducted by the Indian Army, Manipur Police and Assam Rifles in various districts led to the recovery of arms and ammunition. In Tengnoupal, Assam Rifles carried out search along the Salvom-Molnoi axis and destroyed three bunkers and recovered eight IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms and warlike stores near Loktak Lake about 6 kms south-east of Bishnupur, the Indian Army and Manipur Police, launched a search operation in the area, leading to the recovery of two weapons comprising a 7.62 mm SLR, a 9 mm pistol, grenades and ammunition. In another operation on the same day, the Indian Army, along with the CRPF and Manipur Police recovered a hidden cache of four weapons from dense jungle terrain in the Phaileng area in Kangpokpi . The weapons comprised of two SLRs, one carbine, and one country-made firearm. Additionally, a joint search by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Kangpokpi on April 30, led to the recovery of eight weapons comprising two SLRs, one INSAS rifle, a 12-bore SBBL, one Pt .22 rifle, three improvised mortars (pompi), grenades and ammunition. On May 1, an intelligence-based operation launched by Assam Rifles in general area of Maohing Kuki in Kangpokpi, resulted in the recovery of five weapons comprising one 7.62 mm SLR, one .303 Bolt Action Rifle, two 12 Bore single barrel bolt rifles, one improvised launcher (Pompi) and grenades. In another intelligence-based search carried out in Samuchep Lok Nala, near Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur on May 4, Assam Rifles recovered eight weapons comprising two SLRs, two 9mm Pistols, one Single Barrel Rifle, two improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and war like stores. The apprehended cadres and the recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.