Security cover for former PM Manmohan Singh’s wife reduced

New Delhi: The Central government has downgraded the security protection for Gursharan Kaur, widow of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, from Z-plus to Z category following a security assessment, official sources confirmed on Friday.

Kaur previously enjoyed the highest level of security as an immediate family member of the former Prime Minister, who passed away at age 92 last December.

“A recent review of Kaur’s security by central intelligence agencies has recommended placement under the Z category,” a source familiar with the matter stated.

The Union Home Ministry has directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to adjust personnel numbers and protocols according to the new classification. Under the revised arrangement, approximately twelve armed commandos will be responsible for Kaur’s personal security and residence protection.

The reclassification has also resulted in a reduction of Delhi Police personnel previously assigned to the Singh household.

In 2019, following amendments to the Special Protection Group Act regarding former prime ministers, Manmohan Singh was provided Z-plus coverage with an advanced security liaison protocol by the CRPF. Singh served two consecutive terms as India’s Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014.

The central protection system for VIPs follows a hierarchical structure, ranging from the highest Z-plus (ASL) designation down through Z-plus, Z, Y-plus, Y, and X categories, with each level determining the extent of security resources allocated.