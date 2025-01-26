Security beefed up for R-Day amid infiltration concerns

Kolkata: Amid the continuing Indo-Bangla border tension and reports of infiltrations of the members of banned outfits from Bangladesh, security arrangements have been tightened in the state for the Republic Day celebration on Red Road in Kolkata on Sunday with several measures being incorporated.

Considering the security aspect of the Republic Day parade, the entire Red Road has been divided into four security zones.

A total of 11 watchtowers have been installed. A total of 2,300 policemen will be deployed on Red Road, police sources said. Two officials in the rank of Additional Commissioner will be on the streets, supervising the security arrangements at the ground level. They will be assisted by four Joint Commissioners, 22 Deputy Commissioners, 46 Assistant Commissioners and 119 Inspectors. During the entire parade period, traffic movement will be restricted at several important roads adjacent to the Red Road.

The traffic movement on these roads will be restricted from 5 am on Sunday. To check any untoward incidents, the credentials of the visitors lodged at different hotels and lodges in the state have been checked regularly for the last few days.

Meanwhile, Robotic Multi Utility Legged Equipment (MULE) will be used for the first time in Kolkata during the Republic Day parade and they will be placed third in the parade sequence on Red Road. Army robots ~ MULE for the first time will march along the three armed-force units at the 50-minute-long Republic Day parade on Red Road.

Incidentally, the Border Security Force (BSF) has already issued an ‘Operations Alert’ at all the border outposts at the international borders with Bangladesh which will be in effect till January 31. There were reports of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators being nabbed from different parts of the state and outside. This week



