Security beefed up after terror attack on police officer in Srinagar

Srinagar: Security has been beefed up as police and the CRPF have intensified checking in Srinagar and other towns of Kashmir following Sunday's terrorist attack on a police officer who has been critically injured, officials said.



The security forces have intensified the checking of vehicles and pedestrians in several parts of Srinagar city and other towns, especially in the south Kashmir district of Pulwama, following the attack on Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani in the Eidgah area of the city earlier in the day, the officials said.

Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been established at all major intersections in Srinagar as well as at the city's exit points, they added.

Wani was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground when he was shot at by the terrorists, the officials said.

The injured officer was rushed to a hospital where doctors said his condition was critical.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow outfit of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.