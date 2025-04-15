Section 498A IPC not violative of Article 14, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the validity of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cruelty against women by their husbands or in-laws. The court clarified that the provision does not violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before law. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh dismissed a plea challenging the constitutionality of the section, citing concerns over its alleged misuse in matrimonial disputes. "The argument that Section 498A violates Article 14 is completely unfounded. Article 15 of the Constitution clearly allows for special provisions to safeguard women," the bench said.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that, unlike in some other countries where domestic violence laws are gender-neutral, Indian law allows only women to file complaints under this section. Responding to this, the court stated, “India has its own legal framework. There is no obligation to replicate what other countries do.” The bench acknowledged concerns that some individuals may misuse protective laws, but maintained that this cannot be a basis to strike them down. “Misuse can happen with any law. Courts are equipped to assess such matters individually,” the judges observed. They also pointed to the broader purpose behind Section 498A — to shield women from harmful practices and abuse within the family. “There will be genuine cases and instances where the law may be stretched beyond its intent. It is the judiciary’s role to evaluate each matter on its specific facts,” the court said.

In the past, courts have noted instances where women allegedly misused legal provisions meant to protect them, but the Supreme Court reiterated that such situations must be dealt with through proper judicial scrutiny rather than blanket assumptions.