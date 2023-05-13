Second G20 Culture Working Group meet to kick off in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi: The second G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting is all set to begin in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and as part of it a special thematic sand art will be created on the Puri beach, officials said.



The CWG under India's G20 presidency will highlight 'Culture Unites All' in a campaign mode to bring out India's unwavering belief in multilateralism based on peaceful coexistence among diverse cultures and communities, the Culture Ministry said.

The four key priority areas of the meeting are the protection and restitution of cultural property, harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy and leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture.

The meeting will be attended by delegates from G20 members, guest nations, and several international organisations. It offers an opportunity to discuss pressing issues facing the culture sector to further deliberate in-depth work towards tangible, action-oriented recommendations, the ministry said in a statement.

The second CWG meeting will build on the momentum gained from the first one held in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, which was followed by in-depth expert-driven global thematic webinars held over the past two months.

On May 14, an exquisite sand art exhibit will be made by Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach.

The theme for the exhibit is 'Culture Unites All', which will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, officials said.

The theme of 'Culture Unites All' recognises that by embracing cultural exchange and understanding, we can transcend boundaries, foster connections, and inspire meaningful dialogue among individuals, communities, and nations, the statement said.

A set of cultural experiences have been curated for the delegates. These include a visit to sites like the Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Udayagiri Caves. The delegates will also experience special dance performances native to the state of Odisha such as tribal (Singari), Sambalpuri, Odissi and Gotipua dance, the ministry said.

As part of the second G20 Culture Working Group Meeting, an exhibition titled 'Sustain: The Craft Idiom' will be organised at Kala Bhoomi - Odisha Crafts Museum in Bhubaneswar. The exhibition's theme focuses on the second priority outlined by the Culture Working Group - 'Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future'.

The exhibition is set to be inaugurated on May 15 by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik; Union ministers Reddy, Meghwal and Nityanand Rai. The exhibition will be open to the public from May 16-22, the statement said.