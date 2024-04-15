Second batch of Indian military personnel leaves Maldives

Male: President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives confirmed the departure of the second group of Indian military staff overseeing a helicopter donated by India. Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, emphasised that foreign diplomats in Male have no authority over him, stating that the power ultimately belongs to the people.

Last month, Muizzu accused his predecessor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, of acting under the influence of an unnamed foreign ambassador. During a political rally for the

People’s National Congress party, he declared the withdrawal of the second Indian military unit, fulfilling a promise from his election campaign to remove foreign military

presence. The first batch of Indian personnel left on March 10, following a February agreement between the Maldives and India to replace military staff with trained Indian civilians.

Muizzu assured that the remaining Indian military on the last aviation platform would depart before the May 10 deadline, marking the completion of his commitment.

Details on the number of personnel in the second batch or their replacement by civilians were not disclosed. Neither the Maldives Defence Ministry nor India has commented on the withdrawal.

The Maldives government reported that 88 Indian soldiers, including medical staff at the Senahiya military hospital, were stationed to operate aircraft in various locations.

The first group’s departure saw 26 soldiers from Addu replaced by civilians, and the helicopter there was updated.

Since Muizzu’s rise to power and his visit to China, where he met President Xi Jinping, relations with India have cooled, while a defence pact and infrastructure projects have been signed with China.

The Maldives holds strategic importance for India in the Indian Ocean Region, playing a key role in initiatives like ‘SAGAR’ and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’.