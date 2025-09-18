Sebi clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani of Hindenburg-linked allegations

Mumbai: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday cleared Adani Group and its Chairman Gautam Adani of allegations levelled by US-based Hindenburg Research of routing funds through three entities to hide related party transactions.

In two separate orders, the regulator found no violations, noting that at the time such transactions with unrelated parties did not qualify as related party dealings (the definition was expanded only after a 2021 amendment).

It also noted that the loans were repaid with interest, no funds were siphoned off, and hence there was no fraud or unfair trade practice.

Accordingly, all proceedings against the Adani Group have been dropped.

Hindenburg, in January 2021, alleged that the Adani Group used three companies -- Adicorp Enterprises, Milestone Tradelinks, and Rehvar Infrastructure -- as conduits to route money between Adani group firms.

The claim was that this helped Adani avoid rules on related party transactions, possibly misleading investors.