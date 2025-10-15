Season’s 1st Stage-1 pollution curbs activated in Delhi as AQI hits ‘poor’

New Delhi: With Delhi’s air quality slipping into the ‘poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday invoked this season’s first Stage-1 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent further deterioration in pollution levels.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 211 on October 14, falling in the ‘poor’ category, according to data reviewed by the CAQM Sub-Committee. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have also predicted that air quality is likely to remain in the same range over the next few days.

Following the review, the CAQM directed the immediate enforcement of all actions under Stage-1 of GRAP. “The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I (‘Poor’ Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect,” the commission stated.

Stage-1 measures under GRAP focus on curbing dust, vehicle emissions, and waste burning. These include mechanised sweeping of roads, strict enforcement of construction dust control norms, and intensified monitoring of industrial and vehicular emissions. Authorities have also been instructed to ensure that pollution control systems at industrial units are fully functional.

The CAQM emphasised that all implementing agencies must ensure prompt and strict execution of these measures. “Actions under Stage-I of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further,” the commission added.

Residents have been urged to follow the advisory issued under the GRAP citizen charter, which recommends limiting outdoor activities and using public transport whenever possible. “Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I,” the panel said.

The commission also assured that it will continue to closely monitor the situation. “The Sub-Committee shall keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decisions,” it said.

In winters, Delhi frequently enforces measures under GRAP, which categorises air quality in four stages: Stage I (Poor) with AQI between 201 and 300, Stage II (Very Poor) between 301 and 400, Stage III (Severe) between 401 and 450, and Stage IV (Severe Plus) for AQI above 450.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicular emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

Doctors say breathing in the polluted air of Delhi is equivalent to the harmful effects of smoking approximately 10 cigarettes a day.

Prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution can cause or exacerbate respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and dramatically raise the risk of cardiovascular disease.