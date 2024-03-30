MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Searches conducted after reports of suspicious movements in J&K's Rajouri
Big Story

Searches conducted after reports of suspicious movements in J&K's Rajouri

BY MPost30 March 2024 6:33 AM GMT
Searches conducted after reports of suspicious movements in J&Ks Rajouri
X

Security forces have conducted a thorough search operation following reports of suspicious movements in a forward area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Saturday.

The joint search operation by the Army and police was conducted in Brevi Bajimal and Chrangal-Kabukot in the Dharamsal area on Friday, they added.

The officials said the security forces fired a few rounds during the search of a natural cave at Brevi Bajimal but nothing was found there.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X