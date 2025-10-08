Search operation to track down terrorists intensified in Rajouri, Udhampur

Jammu: Security forces on Wednesday stepped up their search for terrorists believed to be hiding in remote forest areas in Rajouri and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. While a brief encounter took place between police and some terrorists in Beeranthub area of Kandi in Rajouri on Tuesday evening, three suspected terrorists were also noticed moving in Dharni top area of Basantgarh in Udhampur. Police assisted by army and CRPF strengthened the cordon around the areas and a massive search operation was launched this morning to track down and neutralise the terrorists, the officials said. They said the cordon and search operation was extended to adjoining areas but there was no fresh contact with the terrorists so far. Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said on Tuesday that “Exchange of fire took place between terrorists and SOG (Special Operations Group) team in Beeranthub area, Police Station Kandi, Rajouri. Joint parties of police, Army and CRPF have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area."