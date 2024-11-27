Search operation launched after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces on Wednesday launched a cordon and search operation following reports of suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said.

Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles along with police personnel cordoned off Behari Rakh forest and its adjoining villages in the Mendhar sector after getting information about the suspicious movements of some people, believed to be terrorists, they said.

A cordon and search operation was also underway in Kasblari Brela, Hundai Gali and adjoining areas in nearby Mankote, they said.

According to officials, there has been no contact with the suspected terrorists so far.