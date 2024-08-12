Search mission continues in landslide-hit Wayanad; special drive held to retrieve documents

Wayanad (Kerala): A special camp to retrieve official documents of the landslide survivors who lost everything, was launched on Monday in the disaster-hit regions of Wayanad, where a search mission to locate missing people continued. The camps are being held in select schools in Meppadi here as part of the certificate/document retrieval campaign jointly carried out by the Local Self Government department, district administration and the state IT Mission.

Arrangements are being made at the camps for the landslide survivors, who are either staying in camps or other places, to come and retrieve their lost documents or certificate, District Collector said in a Facebook post on Monday. Meanwhile, a 190-member team comprising NDRF, police, fire force, Civil Defence Force, Forest Department and rescue volunteers resumed the search operation at five zones of the disaster-struck area this morning.

The search to find out the missing persons was stopped on Sunday after heavy rains in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions. According to the state government, the landslides killed 229 people, while over 130 are still missing. Of the total bodies recovered, 51 are yet to be identified, they added.