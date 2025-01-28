‘Search committee set up to shortlist next CEC’

New Delhi: The Union government has established a search committee to identify candidates for the next chief election commissioner, according to sources citing an official order on Monday. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead the committee, which includes the finance secretary and Department of Personnel and Training secretary as members.

This marks the first application of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 for appointing a CEC. The law requires the search committee to shortlist five secretary-level officers for consideration by a prime minister-led selection panel.

Current CEC Rajiv Kumar will retire on February 18 upon reaching 65 years of age. His retirement will create vacancies for both the CEC position and an election commissioner role.

Under the new law, the president will appoint the CEC and ECs based on recommendations from a selection committee headed by the prime minister, including the Lok Sabha opposition leader and a Union Cabinet minister nominated by the prime minister.

The search committee, formed through a law ministry order on January 17, may convene during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament starting January 31. The law specifies that candidates must be serving or retired secretary-level officials with integrity and experience in election management.

Following Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is the senior-most official, with a tenure extending to January 26, 2029. Sources indicate that the same candidate pool could be considered for filling both the CEC and EC positions.

This new appointment process differs from the previous practice where the senior-most election commissioner was traditionally elevated to CEC upon the incumbent’s retirement.