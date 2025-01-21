Sealdah Court awards life imprisonment to Sanjoy Roy in RG Kar rape and murder case

Kolkata: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), Sealdah, Anirban Das has awarded former civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy with life imprisonment on Monday for raping and murdering the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her disappointment and said: “We have always demanded capital punishment and continue to stand by it. Had we been allowed to investigate the case, we could have secured the capital punishment.”

On Monday, after pronouncing the quantum of punishment, ADJ also directed the state to provide Rs 17 lakh compensation to the parents of the victim. Though the parents informed the court they don’t want any monetary compensation, the court informed that the provision of compensation is provisioned in law and must be followed.

Roy was brought to the court around 10:40 am under tight security cover. At the Sealdah Court and adjacent areas, a three-layer security arrangement was made under the supervision of two Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

After the court proceedings commenced, ADJ asked Roy if he had anything to say. Roy again claimed that he was framed and also mentioned that the rosary (rudraksha) he wore around his neck would have come off during a struggle had he committed the crime. However, the ADJ mentioned that all the documents and substantial evidence confirmed his guilt and he needs to be punished.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) mentioned that they are of the opinion that it was a rarest of the rare case and demanded capital punishment for Roy. The de facto lawyer appearing on behalf of the victim’s parents also demanded the death penalty for Roy. On the other hand, Roy’s lawyer mentioned a Supreme Court judgement which laid out the necessary criterions for a death penalty which can only be given in rarest of rare cases.

The judge informed Roy about the provisions of the punishment. The magistrate told Roy that he is well aware of whatever happened. Later, the magistrate adjourned the session for a short period of time. Around 2:40 pm, ADJ resumed the session and opined that it was not a rarest of rare cases and thus he is not awarding the death penalty. Instead, Roy was awarded life imprisonment.

After the judgement was delivered, the victim’s parents said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to prove that it was a rarest of rare case. “My daughter was working in a state-run hospital. The court did not find the case rarest of rare but I do. Nobody can compensate me. I was gifted with a diamond by God which I have lost. The society has again proved that having talent is not enough for the children, parents also must be influential,” said the deceased PGT doctor’s mother. She further added: “The judge gave Sanjoy Roy whatever punishment he thought was best. We didn’t want anything for him. He did not kill my daughter alone. That’s what I think.”

After the judgement, Roy’s elder sister was asked about whether they will appeal to the higher court challenging the lower court’s order. She said that they will not do anything despite several questions remaining unanswered. The doctors who had gathered outside of the Sealdah court complex expressed their unhappiness. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), West Bengal State also reportedly expressed their unhappiness with the judgement.

A woman trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered on August 9 2024. On August 18, the Supreme Court of India took suo moto cognizance of the case, in addition to the Calcutta High Court, which was already hearing the case and had by that time transferred the case to CBI from Kolkata Police. Both the police and CBI mentioned Roy as the only accused in the rape and murder case.