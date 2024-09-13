SC’s verdict today on Kejriwal’s bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petitions on Friday. Kejriwal is seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi excise policy ‘scam.’



According to the court’s cause list, a bench led by Justice Surya Kant will deliver the ruling, alongside Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. The verdict follows hearings on September 5, after which the decision was reserved.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26, based on allegations of corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He is contesting the Delhi High Court’s August 5 ruling that upheld his arrest, stating that evidence gathered post-arrest justified the action.