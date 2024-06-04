Scorching heatwave persists across northwest, central India

New Delhi: The persistent heatwave has continued to grip parts of northwest and central India, albeit with a slight decrease in intensity. A minor respite is anticipated in the coming two days.



On Monday, temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius in 17 different locations, adversely affecting the health and daily lives of people.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts that the heatwave is expected to persist in certain areas. Regions likely to be affected until June 4-5 include parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Odisha; while Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, and Jharkhand may experience these conditions until June 7, and Bihar on June 6-7.

Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh recorded the nation’s highest temperature at 46.8 degrees Celsius. Close behind were Sirsa in Haryana and Ganganagar in Rajasthan, with temperatures of 46.4 and 46.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Delhi’s Ayanagar, the temperature reached 45.1 degrees, while Amritsar in Punjab and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh experienced highs of 45.9 and 45.4 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave’s severity is putting India’s emergency response systems to the test, with multiple states reporting fatalities linked to the extreme temperatures.

From March to May, India reported approximately 25,000 cases of suspected heat stroke and 56 heat-related deaths, according to the health ministry. The National Centre for Disease Control noted that 46 of these deaths occurred in May (up to May 30).

During the month of May, there were 19,189 reported cases of suspected heat stroke. These figures do not account for data from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, suggesting that the actual numbers may be higher.

On a single day, India witnessed at least 40 suspected deaths due to the heat, with 25 occurring among staff on Lok Sabha election duty in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The extreme temperatures are causing significant strain on power grids and exacerbating water scarcity across various regions.

The Central Water Commission reported that water levels in 150 major reservoirs have plummeted to a mere 23 per cent of their capacity, impacting water supply and hydropower production.

India’s power demand has surged to a record 239.96 gigawatts this season, driven by the widespread use of air conditioners and coolers.

For the past three years, severe heatwaves have affected countless individuals throughout India, influencing health, water resources, agriculture, energy production, and other economic sectors.In May, several locations, including Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh, experienced their highest recorded temperatures. April also saw unprecedented maximum temperatures in various parts of the country.

Climate scientists from ‘World Weather Attribution’ suggest that such heatwaves, which could historically occur once every 30 years, are now approximately 45 times more likely due to climate change.Vulnerable groups such as outdoor workers, the elderly, and children face increased risks of heat-related illnesses.

The World Health Organization has reported over 166,000 heatwave-related deaths globally between 1998 and 2017.

India alone has seen 3,812 heatwave-induced fatalities from 2015 to 2022, with Andhra Pradesh accounting for 2,419 of these deaths, as reported to Parliament last July.

Lack of sufficient cold storage facilities can lead to significant losses of perishable goods due to the heat.Research indicates that India incurs annual food losses of $13 billion, with only four percent of perishable goods protected by cold storage. A World Bank report predicts that by 2030, India could suffer 34 million job losses due to productivity declines associated with heat stress, out of an estimated 80 million worldwide.