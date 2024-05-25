Scorching heatwave persists across India

New Delhi: The mercury soared to 49 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, Rajasthan on Friday, marking the highest temperature recorded in India this year as a blistering heatwave continued to engulf northwest India and parts of the central region.



Official data revealed that at least 23 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or higher.

The intense heat is expected to persist in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, and western Madhya Pradesh until May 28. This means thousands of voters may endure extreme temperatures while participating in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Approximately 11.43 crore people are eligible to vote in the sixth phase, with polling to be held in 58 seats across eight states and Union territories.

Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature this year at 49 degrees Celsius on Friday. In the same state, Jaisalmer and Barmer registered temperatures of 48.3 degrees and 48.2 degrees, respectively. Maharashtra’s Akola and Jalgaon reached 45.8 degrees and 45.4 degrees. Ratlam and Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh recorded highs of 46.2 degrees and 46.3 degrees.

Haryana’s Sirsa saw temperatures reach 45.4 degrees, Punjab’s Bathinda hit 44.8 degrees, and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar both recorded 45.5 degrees.

The Meteorological Department issued a ‘red’ warning for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, indicating a “very high likelihood” of heat illness and heatstroke across all age groups.

The department also warned that warm nights could exacerbate heat-related stress in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next four days.

High nighttime temperatures are particularly dangerous as they prevent the body from cooling down.

Cities are especially affected due to the urban heat island effect, which makes metro areas significantly hotter than their surroundings.

The severe heat is straining power grids and depleting water bodies, leading to drought-like conditions in parts of the country. According to the Central Water Commission, water storage in 150 major reservoirs in India dropped to a five-year low last week, worsening water shortages and significantly impacting hydropower generation.

The Yamuna River’s water levels in Delhi have fallen amidst the heat, affecting the water supply. The city’s power demand hit a record 8,000 megawatts on Wednesday, with air conditioners, coolers, and refrigerators running at full capacity in homes and offices.

Heatwaves are placing a significant burden on low-income households, which often have limited access to water and cooling. Outdoor workers, in particular, are struggling in the extreme heat, frequently needing to take breaks.

Experts warn that outdoor workers, the elderly, and children are at heightened risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. According to the World Health Organization, heatwaves caused over 1,66,000 deaths globally between 1998 and 2017.

India reported 3,812 heat-related deaths between 2015 and 2022, with Andhra Pradesh alone accounting for 2,419 fatalities, the government informed Parliament in July last year.

Inadequate cold-chain infrastructure means extreme heat can severely damage fresh produce. Studies indicate that India faces annual food losses worth $13 billion, with only four per cent of fresh produce supported by cold chain facilities.

A World Bank report predicts that India could account for 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from heat stress-related productivity decline by 2030.

With 75 per cent of Indian workers experiencing heat-related stress, lost labour from rising heat and humidity could lead to a loss of up to 4.5 per cent of India’s GDP (approximately $150-250 billion) by the end of the decade, according to a McKinsey Global Institute report. with agency inputs