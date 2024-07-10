SC upholds West Bengal's suit against Union Govt over CBI FIR jurisdiction

In a pivotal ruling today, the Supreme Court affirmed the admissibility of West Bengal's lawsuit challenging the CBI's jurisdiction in registering cases post the state's withdrawal of general consent. The bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, dismissed the Union's preliminary objections and recognized that the state's complaint had valid grounds for action.

The court clarified that the determination of the suit’s maintainability hinged solely on the statements in the complaint. West Bengal argued that the CBI had no authority to file FIRs within the state after the 2018 withdrawal of its general consent, emphasizing the agency operates under the central government's supervision. The court upheld that the plaint clearly posed a legal question about the CBI's ability to proceed without state consent, which warranted judicial examination.

"We see that the current lawsuit addresses whether the CBI can register FIRs and conduct investigations in the state post the withdrawal of general consent, in line with Section 6 of the DSPE Act," the bench stated, underscoring that these findings pertain only to the suit's maintainability, not its final resolution.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 13 to outline the issues at hand. The origins of this dispute trace back to November 2018, when West Bengal retracted its consent allowing the CBI to operate within its jurisdiction. The state filed this suit under Article 131 of the Constitution, which pertains to the Supreme Court's original jurisdiction over conflicts between the Centre and states.

In its suit, West Bengal claimed that despite revoking consent, the CBI continued to register FIRs for state-specific offenses. The Supreme Court had previously heard detailed arguments on the matter before reserving its decision on May 8.

Union's Preliminary Objections

The Union, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, raised concerns about the suit's validity under Article 131, arguing that this provision is meant for disputes between federal units and does not encompass the CBI. Mehta contended that since the CBI is an independent entity, the Union should not be the target of the lawsuit. He also claimed that West Bengal suppressed key facts, including FIRs initiated under High Court orders, suggesting the suit lacked a legitimate cause of action.

West Bengal's Counterarguments

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, countered that the Union's objections were premature and that the court's immediate focus should be on whether the plaint disclosed a cause of action. Sibal asserted that the state's withdrawal of consent precludes the CBI from operating within its borders, framing this consent as a state-granted privilege. He argued for a broad interpretation of Article 131 to ensure an effective resolution of federal disputes, emphasizing that the central government's administrative framework places the supervision of the CBI under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

In highlighting the administrative oversight, Sibal noted that queries regarding the CBI in Parliament are addressed by the DoPT, underscoring the Prime Minister or the Minister of State’s role in responding, which ties the agency directly to the central administration.

This ruling sets the stage for further legal scrutiny into the extent of the CBI’s powers and the validity of state consent in central investigations, with significant implications for federal dynamics in India.