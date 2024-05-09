SC to likely decide on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea tomorrow

The Supreme Court hinted at a potential decision on Friday regarding the interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the excise policy scam case. Earlier, the court had expressed reluctance to grant Kejriwal interim bail during the Lok Sabha elections to avoid potential interference with his duties as CM.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha campaign, initially centered around Kejriwal’s arrest, is set to pivot its focus towards four key demographics in the city: traders, rural residents, women, and the Purvanchali population. Gopal Rai, the party’s Delhi in-charge, announced that the upcoming phase of the campaign, starting May 12, will spotlight Kejriwal’s contributions to these segments of society.