SC to hear stray dogs case on Nov 3; chief secretaries of states, UTs to appear in court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on November 3 the case concerning stray dogs in which it had directed the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it.

While hearing the matter on October 27, the top court had directed the chief secretaries to remain present before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's August 22 order.

The apex court on August 22 asked the states and UTs about the steps being taken for compliance of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

The matter is slated to come up for hearing on Monday before a three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria.

On October 31, the top court refused to exempt the chief secretaries of states and UTs from appearing before it physically on November 3, saying there was "no respect" for the court's order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had mentioned the matter and urged the bench that the chief secretaries be allowed to appear before the court virtually.

The bench had expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its August 22 order and observed that by October 27, compliance affidavits were not filed by the states and UTs, except West Bengal, Telangana and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

It had made clear that the chief secretaries would have to appear in the court and explain as to why no compliance affidavits were filed by them.

The bench had said when the matter was taken up for hearing on October 27, compliance affidavits were filed only by West Bengal, Telangana and MCD.

On October 27, the top court had slammed the states and UTs, which had not filed their compliance affidavits in the matter, and said continuous incidents were happening and the country was being "shown as down" in foreign nations.

The apex court had earlier expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region, and directed that all states and UTs be made parties in the matter.

It had directed the municipal authorities to file an affidavit of compliance with complete statistics of resources like dog pounds, veterinarians, dog-catching personnel, and specially-modified vehicles and cages available as on date for the purpose of compliance of the ABC Rules.

The bench had also impleaded the states and UTs in the matter while observing that application of ABC Rules was uniform all over India.

The apex court is hearing a suo motu case which was initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.