SC to hear on December 9 mosque committee’s plea on Mathura dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on December 9 a plea filed by the Committee of Management, Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, challenging the Allahabad High Court’s dismissal of its petition regarding 18 cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. The plea questions the maintainability of these suits, filed by Hindu litigants over the contested temple-mosque site.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna set the hearing for 2 pm on December 9, highlighting that the case would be heard in detail to determine the legal position. The high court had ruled that the religious character of the Shahi Idgah needs to be determined and rejected the mosque committee’s claim that the cases were barred under the Places of Worship Act.

The dispute mirrors the ongoing legal battles in Varanasi over the Gyanvapi mosque and Kashi Vishwanath temple.