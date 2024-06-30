SC to hear AAP MLA's plea challenging arrest in money-laundering case on July 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case on Monday.



A vacation bench of Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Manoj Misra is likely to hear the matter.

The top court had earlier refused to grant interim bail to the Punjab MLA to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had also dismissed a plea by the legislator challenging his arrest, observing that there was no illegality.

In May 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged Rs 40 crore bank fraud.

In September 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money-laundering probe in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud.

The ED team had seized Rs 32 lakh in cash, some mobile phones and hard drives.