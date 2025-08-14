SC summons EVMs, holds recounting of votes to alter Sarpanch poll results

New Delhi: In a rare move, the Supreme Court has conducted a vote recount on its premises, overturning the election of the Sarpanch of Buana Lakhu gram panchayat in Panipat, Haryana. The exercise, involving Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and poll records, concluded with Mohit Kumar being declared the winner.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and N K Singh directed the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Election Officer, Panipat, to formally notify Mohit Kumar’s victory within two days, enabling him to take charge immediately.

The sarpanch election took place on November 2, 2022, with Kuldeep Singh initially announced as the winner. Mohit Kumar contested the outcome before the Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Election Tribunal, which on April 22, 2025, permitted a recount at one booth. However, this decision was set aside by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 1, prompting Kumar to approach the Supreme Court. On July 31, the apex court instructed the District Election Officer to present all EVMs before its Registrar. The order specified, “The nominated Registrar shall recount the votes, not only of the disputed booth but of all the booths. The recounting shall be duly video-graphed… and signed by the petitioner, the respondent, or their authorised representatives, along with the assisting counsel.”

Following the recount, the court’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) reported that Mohit Kumar received 1,051 votes, while Kuldeep Singh secured 1,000. Accepting these figures, the bench observed, “There being prima facie no reason to doubt the Report submitted by the OSD (Registrar) of this Court… we are satisfied that the appellant deserves to be declared as the elected Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat, Buana Lakhu Village, District Panipat, Haryana.”

While directing the immediate declaration of Kumar as Sarpanch, the court left open the possibility for either party to raise unresolved issues before the Election Tribunal. It further clarified that the tribunal “shall accept the Report of the OSD (Registrar) of this Court as the final and conclusive report so far as the result of recounting of votes is concerned.” The order stressed that Kumar’s declaration as Sarpanch would remain subject to the tribunal’s final ruling. Concluding the matter, the Supreme Court quashed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s earlier judgment, noting that the recount had been conducted under its supervision.with agency inputs