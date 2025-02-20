SC stays Lokpal order on complaints against HC judge, calls it 'disturbing'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Lokpal's order, which entertained complaints against a sitting high court judge, terming it as "very disturbing". A special bench headed by Justice B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses in the suo motu proceedings initiated over the January 27 order passed by the Lokpal.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka, injuncted the complainant from disclosing the name of the judge. It also directed the complainant to keep the complaint filed by him confidential. The Lokpal passed the order on two complaints filed against a sitting additional judge of the high court, alleging he influenced an additional district judge in the state, and a judge of the same high court who had to deal with the suit filed against the complainant by a private company, to favour that firm. It has been alleged that the private company was earlier a client of the named high court judge, while he was practising as an advocate at the Bar.