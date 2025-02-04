SC seeks forensic report over audio clips against CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has requested a sealed forensic report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) regarding leaked audio clips allegedly implicating Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence that erupted in the state last year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar has given six weeks to produce the report, following a plea by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR). The organisation, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, is seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the chief minister’s alleged role in the ethnic conflicts.

The audio clips, which Bhushan claims are 93 per cent verified by a truth lab, purportedly reveal disturbing conversations suggesting the chief minister’s involvement in the violence. Bhushan alleged that in the recordings, Biren Singh could be heard “instigating the violence and protecting the attackers while fuelling the violence” and allegedly allowing Meitei groups to loot arms and ammunition from the state government. The ethnic violence in May 2023 was devastating, resulting in over 200 fatalities and thousands of people being rendered homeless. The conflict primarily involved the Meitei and Kuki communities.

During the hearing, Justice Sanjay Kumar, who was previously the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, offered transparency by disclosing that the chief minister had hosted a dinner for him when he was elevated to the Supreme Court. He invited any potential objections to his involvement in the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea, suggesting that the organization should approach the Manipur High Court instead. He also referenced a report by a three-judge high court committee indicating “efforts to keep the pot boiling.”

The KOHUR plea alleges that the chief minister was “instrumental in inciting, organising and thereafter centrally orchestrating” large-scale violence against Kuki-dominated areas. They argue that traditional investigating agencies like the CBI or Enforcement Directorate cannot conduct a fair investigation and are requesting a court-monitored SIT comprising officers of “impeccable integrity.”

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna noted that the state was “gradually limping back to normalcy” and suggested holding the matter temporarily. The bench will later determine whether the Supreme Court or the High Court should hear the case. Attorney General R Venkataramani also opposed the petition, advocating that the state government should be given space to restore peace. When recently contacted by PTI, Chief Minister Biren Singh maintained a cautious stance, stating, “Some people are after me... there is a conspiracy. The matter is sub-judice. I won’t talk much about it. An FIR has been filed.”

The Supreme Court previously directed KOHUR on November 8 last year to produce material indicating the authenticity of the audio clips. Bhushan has indicated he would also submit a CD format of the tape.

The case continues to unfold, with the forensic report expected to provide crucial insights into the allegations surrounding the Manipur ethnic violence.with agency inputs