SC seeks detailed report from govt on train safety measures

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, pressed the Centre for details on implemented and proposed measures to prevent train accidents, including the much-debated ‘Kavach’ automatic train protection system. Justice Surya Kant and Justice K V Viswanathan heard a petition filed by Vishal Tiwari, highlighting public safety concerns.



The bench asked Tiwari to provide a copy of his plea to the Attorney General’s office. It also requested a comprehensive report from the Attorney General detailing the government’s strategy and financial implications of nationwide Kavach implementation. The bench posted the matter for a hearing after four weeks.

Tiwari cited the tragic Odisha train accident in June 2023, claiming 288 lives, and questioned the delayed implementation of protective technology like ‘Kavach’. He emphasised the recurring issue of train collisions, causing immense loss of life and property.

The bench raised concerns about the financial implications of implementing ‘Kavach’ across India, noting its potential impact on passenger fares. However, they stressed the paramount importance of prioritising public safety.

Tiwari urged the Court to hold the government accountable for its actions and inaction regarding safety measures. The plea sought the establishment of an expert commission, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, to assess the railway system’s risk and safety parameters. This commission would propose systematic safety modifications and report back to the Court.

The petition alleged gross negligence and breach of duty by authorities due to the non-implementation of the ‘Kavach’ system. It further requested immediate implementation guidelines for ‘Kavach’ across Indian Railways.

Additionally, Tiwari requested specific directions from the government to enforce and strengthen existing Railway Accidents Protective measures. He emphasised the fundamental right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, calling for swift action to prevent future tragedies.

The petition highlighted the slow progress in addressing train safety concerns, citing numerous accidents over the past three decades. It specifically pointed out the lack of ‘Kavach’ on the route involved in the June 2023 Balasore accident, further underlining the urgent need for system-wide implementation.

Tiwari asserted that the ‘Kavach’ protection system is an absolute necessity for ensuring safe train operations and demands its immediate installation across the network.