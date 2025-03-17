SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL challenging current CAG appointment procedure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a PIL seeking that the current practice of appointment of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India solely by the executive and the prime minister be declared violative of the Constitution. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice on the PIL filed by an NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation, and tagged it with the pending matter on the same issue.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said that the question is of independence of the institution and alleged that audits by CAG of states like Maharashtra, where the BJP is in power, are being stalled. The PIL also sought direction of the court mandating that the CAG shall be appointed by the President in consultation with an independent and neutral selection committee comprising of the prime minister, the leader of the opposition (LoP) and the chief justice of India and in a transparent manner. It said that the direction for appointment of the CAG should be similar to the appointment of other bodies, including Information Commissions and the Central Vigilance Commission.