SC refuses to order status quo on publication of Bihar caste survey data

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday questioned the Bihar government as to why it published its caste survey data but refused to restrain it from making public further data, and said it may examine if the state has power to conduct such an exercise.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti issued a formal notice on a batch of pleas challenging the August 1 order of the Patna High Court that gave the go-ahead for the caste survey in Bihar.

The SC bench listed the matter in January, 2024. It rejected the petitioners’ contention that the state government has already published some data preempting a stay. They sought a complete stay on further publication of data.

“We are not staying anything at this moment. We cannot stop the state government or any government from taking a policy decision. That would be wrong We are going to examine the other issue regarding the power of the state government to conduct this exercise,” the bench said.

The top court, however, questioned the counsel for the Bihar government, “Why did you publish the data?” It said it may examine whether the state has the power to conduct such a survey.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior advocate Aprajita Singh said there is breach of privacy in the matter and the High Court order is wrong.

To this, the bench said since the name and other identities of any individual have not been published, the argument that there was a breach of privacy may not be correct.

“The more important issue for consideration of the court is breakdown of data and its availability to the public,” the bench said, adding there are various aspects of the data but the state government has not released that.

Justice Khanna said they have gone through the high court verdict and have formed a prima facie view which is subject to change.

Singh said that during the last hearing, the state government assured the bench that they will not publish the data. She said they will further publish the data by the next date of hearing in January if no restrained by the court, and the petitioners will be in the same position.

Justice Khanna said the state had not assured anything in the last hearing.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the state government, replied to the question of the bench on why they published the data and said there was no stay on publication of data, which was required for formulating welfare schemes.

He said there is a judgement of this court which allows collection of data.

On October 2, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released findings of its caste survey, months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The data revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total population.