SC refuses to hear contempt plea, urges UP authorities to monitor 'Dharam Sansad'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a contempt plea against UP authorities over Yati Narsinghanand's proposed "Dharam Sansad" event in Ghaziabad and asked it to keep a watch.

"Please tell the authorities to keep a watch and keep a track of what is happening," the bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar told additional solicitor general K M Nataraj, who was representing UP.

The "dharam sansad" by the Yati Narsinghanand Foundation was proposed to be held between December 17 and December 21 at the Shiv-Shakti temple complex in Ghaziabad's Dasna.

"The nodal officers must keep a watch on what is happening," the bench said, asking to ensure there was no violation of the apex court's previous orders.

On April 28, 2023, a top court order directed all states and union territories to register cases against those persons who made hate speeches even without a complaint.

The top court said its October 21, 2022 order should be made applicable irrespective of religion and warned any delay in registering cases would be treated as contempt of the court.

In the order, the apex court had asked three states, including UP, to crack down on those making hate speeches.

On Thursday, the bench said the petitioners could seek an appropriate remedy available in law.

It said the fact that it was not entertaining the contempt plea did not mean there would be violation of the apex court's earlier directions.

"We have to also accept that all matters can't come to the Supreme Court. If we will entertain one, we will have to entertain all," the bench told advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for the petitioners.

There are other matters which are equally serious, it said.

"We are not inclined to entertain...," added the court.

On December 16, the apex court asked some former bureaucrats and social activists who moved against the "Dharam Sansad" to send an e-mail seeking the matter's urgent listing.

Bhushan had said an open call for the genocide of Muslims was made and the plea needed urgent hearing as the event would be commence on December 17.

Activists and former bureaucrats moved a contempt petition against the Ghaziabad district administration and the UP police for their "willful and deliberate contempt" of the top court's court for action against persons delivering hate speeches and carrying out communal activities.

The petitioners include activist Aruna Roy, retired IAS officer Ashok Kumar Sharma, former IFS officers Deb Mukarji and Navrekha Sharma, and others.

A previous "Dharam Sansad" event in Uttarakhand's Haridwar courted controversy due to alleged hate speeches and a criminal prosecution was initiated against several persons, including Narsinghanand.