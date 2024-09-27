MillenniumPost
SC raps Commission for Air Quality Management over pollution, stubble burning

BY Agencies27 Sep 2024 9:30 AM GMT
Representational Image 

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday rapped the Commission for Air Quality Management over its failure to curb air pollution due to crop residue burning. A bench of Justice Abha S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said the air quality panel needs to be more active in its approach. The top court said efforts are needed to ensure that stubble-burning alternative equipment are used at the grassroots level. It directed the panel to file a better compliance report.

Agencies

Agencies


