SC raps Commission for Air Quality Management over pollution, stubble burning
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday rapped the Commission for Air Quality Management over its failure to curb air pollution due to crop residue burning. A bench of Justice Abha S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said the air quality panel needs to be more active in its approach. The top court said efforts are needed to ensure that stubble-burning alternative equipment are used at the grassroots level. It directed the panel to file a better compliance report.
