SC questions SIT line of probe into Ashoka University prof case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the line of investigation adopted by Haryana SIT in the case of Ashoka University professor booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor saying "it misdirected itself". A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the Haryana SIT headed by a senior police officer to only confine itself to the two FIRs against Ali Khan Mahmudabad over his contentious social media posts and see if there was an offence and submit its report in four weeks.

The bench said there was no occasion for the SIT to seize electronic gadgets including Mahmudabad's cell phones for investigation. Since Mahmudabad was cooperating with the investigation, the court said, there was no need to summon him again. The top court also relaxed the professor's bail condition imposed on May 21 and allowed him write posts, articles and express any opinion except on the sub judice case. Haryana Police arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 following the FIRs over his posts on Operation Sindoor that allegedly "endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country". The two FIRs -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch -- were lodged by Rai Police in Sonipat district.