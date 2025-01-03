SC: Punjab officials, some farmer leaders speaking to media to complicate situation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reprimanded the Punjab government and certain farmer leaders for making “irresponsible statements” in the media regarding efforts to persuade farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his indefinite fast.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan clarified that the court never directed the breaking of Dallewal’s protest but had only expressed concern over his health, urging immediate medical aid.

There are people making irresponsible statements, trying to complicate the situation. Their intentions need to be examined,” the bench said, emphasising that the so-called leaders’ bona fides towards Dallewal are questionable.

Addressing Punjab’s Advocate General Gurminder Singh, the bench highlighted that media reports suggested an impression of coercion, which could make Dallewal hesitant to accept medical help.

“Even while hospitalised, he can continue his peaceful protest,” the bench stated.

Singh assured the court there were no coercive measures by the state and added that efforts were ongoing to persuade Dallewal to accept medical assistance.

The bench reminded the state that if the situation worsens, the court would intervene.

Justice Surya Kant described Dallewal as a “precious farmer leader,” unaffiliated with any ideology, solely focused on farmers’ welfare.

He urged Punjab officials to ensure dialogue rather than further complications.

The court directed Punjab’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to submit affidavits detailing compliance with its December 20 order to move Dallewal to a nearby medical facility.

Dallewal, 70, has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border since November 26, demanding legal guarantees for minimum support prices for crops. The apex court will review the matter on January 6.