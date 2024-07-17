SC orders states to complete verification of migrant labourers for ration cards in 4 weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded defaulter states for their delay in verifying migrant labourers registered on the e-Shram portal for the issuance of ration cards, directing them to complete the exercise within four weeks.



A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed their displeasure, calling the delay “unfortunate” and warning that if the states fail to complete the verification process within the stipulated time, the secretaries concerned will be summoned.

“Why could the verification not be completed in four months? This is too much. After four months, you are still doing it and have the audacity to say another two months are required... We hereby direct that the entire verification be completed in four weeks,” the bench stated. The top court also instructed the Centre to release food grains to those states that have completed the verification of migrant labourers. It was noted that Bihar and Telangana are the only states to have achieved 100 per cent verification.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, highlighted the disparities in progress among states. While some states have completed the verification process, others have not even begun. Bhushan also pointed out that states issuing ration cards often do not provide rations, citing a lack of additional allocation from the Central government.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on August 27.

Previously, the Supreme Court had directed all states and Union Territories to issue ration cards within two months to approximately eight crore migrant labourers registered on the e-Shram portal, enabling them to access various government schemes. The court had observed non-compliance with its April 20, 2023, directive, which had granted a three-month timeframe for issuing ration cards.

The apex court criticised the delays caused by requiring eKYC updates for all ration cardholders before complying with the directive and stressed that ration cards should be issued regardless of quotas set under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The hearing responded to an application filed by petitioners Anjali Bhardwaj, Harsh Mander, and Jagdeep Chhokkar, who sought the provision of rations to migrant labourers irrespective of the NFSA quota.

The Supreme Court underscored the critical role of migrant workers in nation-building and emphasised that their rights must not be ignored. It also urged the Centre to devise a mechanism to ensure migrant workers receive food grains even without ration cards.

Previously, the court had issued a series of directions on a plea by the three activists, demanding welfare measures for migrant workers. These included directives for states and Union Territories to provide free dry rations to migrant workers during the Covid pandemic and for the Centre to allocate additional food grains. It also called for the registration of all establishments and licensing of contractors under the law, ensuring that contractors provide details of migrant workers. with agency inputs