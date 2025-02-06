SC orders protection for Discovery staff after threats over 'Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered police authorities of at least seven states to ensure protection for various officials of Discovery who are allegedly facing threats after the release of the documentary series Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan passed the order on a petition moved by Discovery Communications India and its senior staff based in different states across India.

The Court observed that it may not be possible for the petitioners to approach different High Courts where their staff may be posted. It thus issued notice to the Central government and the authorities in Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

"In the meanwhile, we request the police authorities to ensure ...that the rights to use the office ...and no threats, by way of physical harm, are extended to the petitioners," the Court ordered.