SC orders CBI probe in Karur stampede, former apex court judge to oversee investigation

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu [TAMILAGA VETTRI KAZHAGAM Versus P.H. DINESH AND ORS].

At least 41 people died during a political rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on September 27. The party, led by Tamil actor Vijay, had moved the top court challenging the Madras High Court direction for Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident.

In the decision pronounced today, the Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria ordered that a three-member committee headed by former top court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi will supervise the investigation.

"Looking at the facts, the issue has a bearing on the fundamental rights of the citizens. The directions are to handover the investigation to the CBI. In order to allay the concern of parties, we propose to setup a three-member committee. We have requested Justice Ajay Rastogi to head the committee," the Court said.

It added that two officers of the Indian Police Officers, who may be of Tamil Nadu cadre but not natives of the State, will be part of the panel. The officers, not below the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP), will be chosen by Justice Rastogi.