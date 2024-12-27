SC notice to Punjab govt on contempt plea over non-compliance with order on medical aid to Dallewal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the life and safety of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, and directed the Punjab government to take all measures to ensure that he was given medical aid.

A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a notice to the Punjab government on a contempt petition against its chief secretary for non-compliance with a top court order regarding medical aid to Dallewal.

"If there is a law and order situation, you have to deal with it with iron hands. Somebody's life is at stake. You need to take it seriously. Medical aid has to be given and the impression is that you are not following it," the bench said.

The apex court directed the state government to file a compliance report by Saturday, when it would again hear the matter.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border point since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.