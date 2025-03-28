SC junks plea for FIR over cash discovery incident at Delhi HC judge's official home

New Delhi: Calling it "premature", the Supreme Court on Friday junked a PIL seeking Delhi Police to register an FIR over the alleged discovery of burnt wads of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said an in-house inquiry was in progress and there would be several options open to the chief justice of India the probe's conclusion. The bench, therefore, refused to examine the plea of advocate Mathews J Nedumpara and three others. "Once the in-house inquiry is complete, all sorts of resources are open. If required the CJI can direct the registration of FIR. Why should we go into this today?" the bench said. The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officers to rush to the spot.