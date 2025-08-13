SC halts coercive action against owners of overage vehicles in Delhi till next hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that no coercive steps be taken against owners of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in Delhi, granting temporary relief amid the ongoing dispute over the city’s restrictions on older vehicles.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justices Vinod K Chandran and NV Anjaria, issued the interim order while hearing the Delhi government’s plea challenging the ban. The court stated, “In the meantime no coercive steps are to be taken against the owners of the car on the ground that they are 10 years old in respect to diesel vehicles and 15 years old with respect to petrol vehicles. List it after 4 weeks.”

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The Supreme Court has accepted our government’s petition. Now, in the National Capital Region (NCR), no immediate punitive action will be taken against owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. Through a review petition, we had requested that vehicle evaluation be based not only on their age but also on their mileage and emission levels, so that only the vehicles that actually cause pollution are identified and acted upon.”

“By actively participating in the judicial process, we will continue to firmly represent the interests of the people of Delhi. This decision strengthens our resolve to maintain a balance between environmental protection and public convenience as we move towards a developed Delhi.”

The Delhi government’s petition argues that the “end of life” for a vehicle should be determined by its pollution output and mileage, not simply age. The plea seeks a review of the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling that upheld the 2015 National Green Tribunal directive banning diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR to curb pollution.

Welcoming the interim relief, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This is a big relief for the people of Delhi. The Delhi Government had filed a plea before the Supreme Court, arguing that the ‘end of life’ for a vehicle should be determined not by its age, but by the pollution it emits and the number of kilometres it has run. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta fought this battle on behalf of the people of Delhi. We hope that in the days to come, we will be able to bring permanent relief to the residents of Delhi.” Sirsa added, “While we remain committed to cleaning Delhi’s air, we will also ensure that the rights of our citizens are safeguarded. We will succeed in saving people’s beloved vehicles, as well as improving the environment and air quality of Delhi.”

The matter will be heard again in four weeks, with the interim relief allowing older vehicles to operate without immediate penalties or restrictions until then.