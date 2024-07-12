SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, but he remains jailed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The chief minister, however, will remain in jail because the CBI arrested him subsequently in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. A bench of Justices Sanjv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred the questions pertaining to legality of his arrest in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case to a larger bench.

The top court framed three questions related to power and policy of arrest by the ED, and said Kejriwal will be released on interim bail in terms of the conditions in the order of May 10. The chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the ED in the money laundering case. Kejriwal was also arrested by the CBI on June 26 in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped.