SC grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy corruption case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India on Friday granted regular bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy corruption case. The bail was granted upon a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, along with two sureties of the same amount.

The bench, led by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, concurred with Justice Surya Kant in approving Kejriwal’s bail. The apex court, while granting relief, directed the Delhi CM not to make any public comments on the merits of the ongoing case.

More details are awaited as this is a developing story.