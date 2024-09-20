SC expresses concern over lack of effective implementation of Witness Protection Scheme

New Delhi: Observing that the condition of witnesses in the legal system is pathetic, the Supreme Court expressed concern on Friday over the lack of effective implementation of the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said witnesses play a vital role in facilitating a court to arrive at correct findings, particularly in criminal trials. Quoting English philosopher and jurist Jeremy Bentham, the court said, "The witnesses are the eyes and ears of justice." "However, the condition of witnesses in the Indian legal system is very pathetic. Witnesses are threatened, coerced by using force and lured by monetary considerations at the instances of those who are in power, their henchmen and hirelings, with a view to smother and stifle truth and to make a mockery of justice.

"Though the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018 has been framed by the central government and approved by this court, there is hardly any effective implementation of the same," the bench said. The court's observations came while ordering a CBI enquiry in a case, in which the petitioner had denied filing an appeal and claimed that he had never hired any of the lawyers present in the court to file the case on his behalf.