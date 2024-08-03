SC expands expert panel’s role, orders comprehensive review and reform of NTA’s examination processes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has significantly expanded the responsibilities of the seven-member expert panel appointed by the Centre to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and recommend examination reforms. This decision comes in the wake of controversies surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate Courses (NEET-UG) 2024.



On Friday, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra provided detailed reasons for their July 23 order, which declined to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 examination despite various controversies. The court, while upholding the exam results, expressed serious concerns about the NTA’s conduct and highlighted multiple lapses in the examination process.

The expert committee, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan, will now have an expanded remit. In addition to its original tasks, the panel will focus on examination security and administration, data security, technological enhancements, policy and stakeholder engagement, collaboration and international cooperation, and recommendations for providing mental health support to students and training of NTA staff.

The court flagged several issues with the NTA’s handling of NEET-UG 2024, including a security breach at an examination centre in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, where unauthorised individuals accessed question papers through the strongroom’s rear door. Other concerns included the transportation of question papers by e-rickshaws and the distribution of incorrect question paper sets to candidates.

In light of these issues, the Supreme Court has directed the expert panel to evaluate and recommend reforms in the exam administration mechanism. This includes ensuring rigorous checks and balances at every stage, from setting question papers to declaring final results. The committee is also tasked with recommending stricter procedures for verifying candidate identities to prevent impersonation and ensure only authorised candidates take the exam.

The court suggested considering the viability of comprehensive CCTV surveillance systems at all examination centres, including real-time monitoring and recording of all activities. This measure aims to deter and detect malpractices and provide evidence in case of incidents.

Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasised the need for stringent action against candidates benefiting from any malpractice, stating: “Stringent action in accordance with law shall be taken against every candidate who is detected or who may hereafter be detected to have been the beneficiary of any malpractice.”

Given the expanded scope of the committee’s work, the Supreme Court has extended the deadline for submitting its report to the Ministry of Education from August 22 to September 30, 2024. The Ministry is then required to make decisions on the committee’s recommendations within one month of receiving the report and begin implementing an action plan based on these recommendations.

The court has ordered the Ministry of Education to report compliance with these directions within two weeks of deciding on the implementation of the recommendations. The matter will be listed before an appropriate bench for verification of compliance.

While the Supreme Court’s decision maintains the results of NEET-UG 2024, it leaves room for individual grievances. Students with personal concerns not addressed by this judgement may pursue their rights and remedies through appropriate legal channels, including approaching jurisdictional high courts. However, petitioners must first seek withdrawal of their petitions from the Supreme Court before moving to a high court for relief.

The NEET-UG 2024, conducted on May 5, saw participation from over 23 lakh students seeking admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses.