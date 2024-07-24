SC directs Haryana, Punjab to maintain status quo at Shambhu border

New Delhi: Observing that there is a trust deficit between farmers and the government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed constitution of an independent committee comprising eminent persons to reach out to the protesters to find a solution to their demands.



A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant said there is a need for a "neutral umpire" who can inspire confidence between farmers and the government.

"You have to take some steps to reach out to farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending Ministers from here and despite their best intentions there is trust deficit," the bench also comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

"Let appropriate instructions be taken within a week. Till then let parties maintain status quo at the site to prevent flaring up of the situation at the Shambhu border," the bench said.

The top court was hearing the Haryana government's plea challenging the high court order asking it to remove within a week the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala where farmers have been camping since February 13.