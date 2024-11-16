SC directs Centre to spell out stand on law for rehab of sex trafficking victims

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has highlighted the absence of a comprehensive legislative framework for rehabilitating victims of sex trafficking. It has instructed the Centre to address the matter and submit an affidavit on the issue.

“Human and sex trafficking are crimes that dehumanise the victim and violate the victim’s right to life, freedom and personal security. Vulnerable sections of society, especially women and children, are disproportionately affected in such crimes,” said a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Pankaj Mithal.

The apex court said the victims of such crimes are often mistreated by their traffickers and have to endure physical and mental forms of violence that are inflicted upon them.

“They stand at a greater risk of sustaining several life-threatening injuries and contracting infections and illnesses, including sexually transmitted diseases.

“Additionally, the mental health consequences can range from anxiety disorders, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression and substance abuse as well,” the bench said. A majority of such victims may require continuous access to doctors and other mental health professionals who can tend to their specific needs, it added. “Alienation and ostracism by the larger society is also inherently associated with such crimes. Individuals who are trafficked are often abruptly alienated from their immediate family and other social groups due to the attribution of sentiments like guilt and shame on the victims,” the bench said.

“This has the unfortunate consequence of them being further isolated, secluded and withdrawn from society. The crime is also of such nature that it seriously hampers the pursuit of further education and learning,” the bench added.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking compliance with a 2015 judgement on victims of sexual assault.