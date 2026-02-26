SC directs Centre to participate in meeting on lack of functional CCTVs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre and others to participate in a meeting for the creation of a centralised dashboard and standardisation of CCTV infrastructure in police stations. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order after a submission by senior advocate Siddhartha Dave. Assisting the court as amicus curiae, Dave told the court that pursuant to an order dated January 29, a meeting was held on February 21, but the Union, the Delhi government and some other states did not participate it, and as such, he could not file the report as required. Taking note of the submission, the court ordered, "Counsel for the Union of India already apologised that due to some communication gap, it could not participate in the meeting. He, however, assures us that in the next meeting they will extend all cooperation."

The bench added, "The amicus has suggested March 14, 2026, as the next date for a meeting. Let the meeting be held as directed earlier on March 14, 2026." The matter is now posted for hearing on March 23. The top court had earlier directed registration of a suo motu public interest litigation over a lack of functional CCTVs in police stations after taking cognisance of a media report. The apex court had in 2018 ordered the installation of CCTV cameras across police stations to check human rights abuses. In December 2020, the top court directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the ED and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It said that states and Union Territories should ensure that CCTV cameras were installed at every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception, as well as in areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part was left uncovered. The top court said that CCTV systems must be equipped with night vision and have audio as well as video footage. The court made it mandatory for the Centre, states, and UTs to purchase such systems which allow storage of data for at least one year.